BRIEF-S&P Raises Long-Term Ratings On Greece To 'B'

Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* S&P RAISES GREECE‘S SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING TO B FROM B-; MAINTAINS OUTLOOK AT POSITIVE

* S&P SAYS LONG-TERM RATINGS ON GREECE RAISED TO ‘B’; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

* S&P SAYS IN ITS VIEW, GREECE‘S GROWTH, FISCAL OUTLOOKS HAVE IMPROVED ALONGSIDE A LABOR MARKET RECOVERY AND AMID A PERIOD OF RELATIVE POLICY CERTAINTY

* S&P SAYS “POSITIVE OUTLOOK ON GREECE REFLECTS FURTHER UPSIDE RATING POTENTIAL FROM THE POLICY AND FINANCING ENVIRONMENT OVER THE NEXT YEAR”

* S&P - COULD CONSIDER UPGRADE IF UPON EXIT FROM THIRD ESM PROGRAM, GREECE BUILDS UP LIQUIDITY BUFFERS TO PRE-FINANCE FUTURE GOVERNMENT DEBT REPAYMENTS

* S&P SAYS RATINGS ON GREECE ARE SUPPORTED BY THE “UNUSUALLY LOW” COST OF SERVICING MUCH OF ITS GENERAL GOVERNMENT DEBT BURDEN

* S&P SAYS RATINGS ON GREECE ARE SUPPORTED ALSO BY OFFICIAL CREDITORS’ ONGOING SUPPORT IN THE FORM OF VERY LONG-DATED CONCESSIONAL LOANS, DEBT RELIEF

* S&P SAYS "GREEK BANKING SYSTEM REMAINS IMPAIRED, BUT WE DO NOT VIEW AS IMMINENT THE RISK OF A FRESH ROUND OF RECAPITALIZATION BY THE SOVEREIGN" Source text: bit.ly/2rnTOsE