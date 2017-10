Oct 31 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s says:

* Raised long-term ratings of Italy’s Cattolica Assicurazione from ‘BBB’ to ‘BBB-’ following Italy’s sovereign upgrade

* Raised long-term ratings of Italian unit of German insurer Allianz from ‘A’ to ‘A-’

* Revising up to ‘intermediate’ from ‘moderate’ its assessment of industry and country risk for the Italian life and property/casualty sectors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)