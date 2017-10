Sept 21 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P says Minnesota’s Series 2017A-E general obligation bonds rated ‘AA+’ with a stable outlook; other ratings affirmed‍​

* Says affirmed ‘AA+’ rating on Minnesota’s GO debt, ‘AA’ rating on appropriation-backed debt, ‘A+’ rating on moral obligation debt

* Says stable outlook reflects view of budget impasse, partially stemming from political disruption generally uncharacteristic of Minnesota Source text - (bit.ly/2ystUTX)