April 16 (Reuters) - S&P:

* SAYS CHICAGO BOARD OF EDUCATION GO BOND RATING OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE ON IMPROVED FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK REFLECTS ADDITIONAL EVIDENCE OF BOARD’S HIGHER STATE AID REVENUE AS RESULT OF ILLINOIS’ NEW EVIDENCE-BASED FUNDING FORMULA

* S&P ON CHICAGO BOARD OF EDUCATION GO BOND SAYS OUTLOOK REVISION ALSO BASED ON BOARD'S IMPROVED CASH POSITION IN MARCH FORECAST FROM OCT 2017, REDUCED RELIANCE ON LINES OF CREDIT, OTHERS Source text - (bit.ly/2H3QgmP)