April 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO LIMITED TAX GO BOND OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE ON LOSS OF SALES TAX REVENUES

* S&P SAYS COULD LOWER JACKSON COUNTY'S RATING IF THE BUDGETARY PRESSURE LEADS TO A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN THE COUNTY'S AVAILABLE FUND BALANCE Source text: bit.ly/2HQvMLs