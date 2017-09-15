FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P revises outlook on Cyprus to Positive; 'BB+/B' ratings affirmed
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2017 / 9:29 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-S&P revises outlook on Cyprus to Positive; 'BB+/B' ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P maintains Cyprus’s sovereign credit rating at BB+; raises outlook to positive from stable

* S&P says expect Cyprus’ budgetary position to remain in surplus over the forecast horizon, without factoring in any further discretionary measures‍​

* S&P says project Cyprus’ GDP growth will average 3% in 2017-2020, as investments, employment recover, services exports continue to perform well

* S&P says expect Cyprus’ budgetary position to remain in surplus over the forecast horizon, without factoring in any further discretionary measures

* S&P says also expect that the strength of Cyprus' underlying recovery will allow private balance sheets to deleverage further Source text: bit.ly/2vYTbDP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.