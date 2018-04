BRIEF-S&P Revises Philippines' Outlook To Positive; Ratings Affirmed

April 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P MAINTAINS PHILIPPINES’S SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING AT BBB; RAISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

* S&P SAYS PHILIPPINES HAS A STRONG EXTERNAL POSITION, IMPROVING POLICYMAKING IN RECENT YEARS CONTRIBUTED TO SUSTAINABLE PUBLIC FINANCES, SOLID ECONOMIC GROWTH

* S&P SAYS PHILIPPINES’ OUTLOOK REFLECTS VIEW THAT IMPROVEMENTS TO POLICYMAKING SETTINGS COULD SUPPORT MORE SUSTAINABLE PUBLIC FINANCES, BALANCED GROWTH IN NEXT 24 MONTHS

* S&P SAYS MAY RAISE PHILIPPINES' RATINGS IF GOVERNMENT'S FISCAL REFORM PROGRAM LEADS TO FURTHER ACHIEVEMENTS OVER COURSE OF THE NEXT 24 MONTHS Source text: bit.ly/2I1tvgA