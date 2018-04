BRIEF-S&P Revises Poland Outlook To Positive From Stable On Solid Economic Performance

April 13 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS POLAND OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE ON SOLID ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE; RATINGS AFFIRMED

* S&P SAYS EXPECT POLAND’S ECONOMIC EXPANSION TO CONTINUE THROUGH 2018 ON BACK OF SOLID EXTERNAL DEMAND, GENEROUS EU TRANSFERS, RESILIENCE OF LARGE, DIVERSIFIED, OPEN ECONOMY

* S&P SAYS DECISION TO REVISE POLAND’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE REFLECTS S&P’S VIEW POLAND’S ECONOMIC EXPANSION WILL LAST LONGER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT

* S&P SAYS BELIEVE POLAND'S GOVERNMENT WILL BE ABLE TO NAVIGATE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH ECONOMIC OVERHEATING AND COMPLEX RELATIONS WITH THE EU Source text: bit.ly/2GZcPVI