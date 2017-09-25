BRIEF-S&P says ACA repeal effort threatens fiscal outlooks of state, local governments, not-for-profit health care

Sept 25 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says last-ditch ACA repeal effort poses threat to fiscal outlooks of state and local governments, not-for-profit health care

* Says revived effort in the U.S. Senate to repeal ACA “represents nothing short of an overhaul to the federal-state fiscal relationship”

* Says “states that adopted Medicaid expansion could experience relatively greater disruption”

* By reducing Medicaid’s traditional funding arrangement, Graham-Cassidy legislation will have more acute fiscal pressure on states in economic downturns

* Says for local municipalities, Graham-Cassidy Bill impact would be concentrated on states that expanded Medicaid in rural areas

* Says credit impacts to local governments would also be concentrated in states that expanded Medicaid

* Says impact on not-for-profit health care providers is expected to be negative