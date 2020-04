BRIEF-S&P Says Andorra Outlook Revised To Stable From Positive As Covid-19 Causes Deficits To Spike

April 24 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS ANDORRA OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE AS COVID-19 CAUSES DEFICITS TO SPIKE; ‘BBB/A-2’ RATINGS AFFIRMED

* S&P SAYS EXPECT ANDORRA’S ECONOMY TO CONTRACT IN 2020 AS EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC KICK IN, BEFORE RECOVERING IN 2021 AND THEREAFTER

* S&P - FISCAL STIMULUS ANDORRA IS APPLYING TO ECONOMY TO LEAD TO LARGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED FISCAL DEFICITS, CONSEQUENTLY, SUBSTANTIAL RISE IN GOVERNMENT DEBT

* S&P - REVISING OUR OUTLOOK ON ANDORRA TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE