FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P says Argentina long-term ratings raised to 'B+'
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
Breakingviews
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 10:03 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-S&P says Argentina long-term ratings raised to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P raises Argentina’s sovereign credit rating to B+ from B; maintains outlook at stable

* S&P says Argentina long-term ratings raised to ‘B+’ on expected economic improvement; outlook is stable

* S&P says expect better predictability in economic policies will sustain moderate but stable economic growth in Argentina in next 3 years

* S&P says stable outlook based on expectation that Argentina government will have greater political capacity to continue pursuing economic agenda

* S&P says ratings on Argentina remain constrained by external vulnerabilities due to reliance on external funding to finance fiscal deficits Source text: (bit.ly/2gXLPhB)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.