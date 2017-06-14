FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Aruba's outlook revised to Stable, 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed
June 14, 2017 / 6:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Aruba's outlook revised to Stable, 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P revises Aruba sovereign credit outlook down to stable from positive; Current rating is BBB+

* S&P - Aruba outlook revised to stable from positive on slower-than-expected economic growth; 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed‍​‍​

* S&P, on Aruba, says outlook reflects expectations of continuity in economic policies after elections later this year, including ongoing fiscal consolidation

* S&P - Outlook revision reflects opinion that growth may recover later than originally expected, largely due to delays in reopening of Aruba's oil refinery‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2t2Fz9o)

