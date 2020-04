BRIEF-S&P Says Australia Outlook Revised To Negative As COVID-19 Outbreak Weakens Fiscal Outcomes;'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed

April 7 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS AUSTRALIA OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE AS COVID-19 OUTBREAK WEAKENS FISCAL OUTCOMES; ‘AAA/A-1+’ RATINGS AFFIRMED

* S&P SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK ON AUSTRALIA TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE TO REFLECT SUBSTANTIAL DETERIORATION OF ITS FISCAL HEADROOM AT ‘AAA’ RATING LEVEL

* S&P SAYS EXPECT AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY TO PLUNGE INTO RECESSION FOR FIRST TIME IN ALMOST 30 YEARS

* S&P SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS ITS VIEW THAT AUSTRALIA FACES FISCAL AND ECONOMIC RISKS THAT ARE TILTED TOWARD DOWNSIDE Source text : bit.ly/2yJ3DWe