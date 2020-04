BRIEF-S&P Says Brazil Outlook Revised To Stable From Positive On Uncertainty Related To COVID-19

April 6 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS BRAZIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE ON UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO COVID-19; ‘BB-/B’ RATINGS AFFIRMED

* S&P SAYS EXPECT BRAZIL’S GDP GROWTH AND FISCAL PERFORMANCE TO SUFFER IN 2020 DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND EXTRAORDINARY GOVERNMENT SPENDING

* S&P SAYS UNCERTAINTY HAS INCREASED REGARDING BRAZIL’S CAPACITY TO ADVANCE STRUCTURAL REFORM AGENDA ONCE THE PANDEMIC DISSIPATES

* S&P SAYS BRAZIL’S ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2020 WILL BE “SEVERELY HURT” BY THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 LOCALLY AND GLOBALLY

* S&P SAYS BRAZIL’S FISCAL VULNERABILITY POSES A CHALLENGE FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO DESIGN MEASURES TO MINIMIZE THE EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC

* S&P SAYS EXPECT THE FISCAL DEFICIT AND DEBT FIGURES FOR BRAZIL TO DETERIORATE THROUGHOUT 2020, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SPENDING

* S&P SAYS IT ASSUMES THAT IN 2020 THE GENERAL GOVERNMENT FISCAL DEFICIT WILL INCREASE TO 12% OF GDP FROM 6% IN 2019 FOR BRAZIL

* S&P SAYS BRAZIL'S REVENUES WOULD ALSO DECLINE DUE TO ECONOMIC CONTRACTION, TAX RELIEF RELATED TO COVID-19, DECLINING OIL ROYALTIES FROM LOW OIL PRICES