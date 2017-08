July 12 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* s&p -build illinois bond rating of 'aa-' affirmed; outlook stable

* s&p says risk of interference by state with pledged flow of revenues backing build illinois bonds has receded following enactment of state budget

* s&p - still, we do not view the creditworthiness of the build illinois bonds as entirely separable from the state's underlying credit fundamentals Source text (bit.ly/2ujqPXr)