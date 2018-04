April 13 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS CAMEROON ‘B/B’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS EXPECT IMPLEMENTATION OF LARGE INVESTMENT PROJECTS WILL SUPPORT CAMEROON’S ECONOMIC GROWTH IN COMING YEARS

* S&P ON CAMEROON SAYS "IN OUR OPINION, POLITICAL INSTABILITY THAT COULD EMANATE FROM THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN OCT 2018 REMAINS THE MAIN RISK FOR THE RATINGS" Source text (bit.ly/2v7Ym8i)