April 10 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* S&P - CHANGES GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON UNCLEAR AVIATION RECOVERY, POSSIBLE DELEVERAGING DELAY; RATINGS AFFIRMED

* S&P - GE'S OUTLOOK REFLECTS VIEW ROUGHLY 1/3RD CHANCE LEVERAGE MAY NOT DECLINE IN 2021 BELOW 3.5X IF AVIATION MARKETS FAIL TO START RECOVERING LATER THIS YEAR