BRIEF-S&P says Chicago board of education outlook revised to stable from negative

Oct 31 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - chicago board of education outlook revised to stable from negative on higher revenue, lower pension costs‍​

* s&p - revised outlook to stable from negative, affirmed ‘b’ long-term rating, underlying rating on chicago board of education’s general obligation debt

* s&p on chicago board of education-outlook revision based on view of chicago's higher state aid revenue as result of state's new funding formula, among others Source text: (bit.ly/2gRlga3) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)