FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P says Chicago board of education outlook revised to stable from negative
Sections
Featured
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Reuters Investigates
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Apple
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Iran's hacking ability improving: Israeli general
Cyber Risk
Iran's hacking ability improving: Israeli general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 6:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-S&P says Chicago board of education outlook revised to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - chicago board of education outlook revised to stable from negative on higher revenue, lower pension costs‍​

* s&p - revised outlook to stable from negative, affirmed ‘b’ long-term rating, underlying rating on chicago board of education’s general obligation debt

* s&p on chicago board of education-outlook revision based on view of chicago's higher state aid revenue as result of state's new funding formula, among others Source text: (bit.ly/2gRlga3) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.