Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* S&P says Chicago’s proposed budget is a positive step toward addressing fiscal challenges, says report‍​

* S&P says from credit perspective, view Chicago’s proposed budget as largely status quo, with exception of ending ‘scoop and toss’ year ahead of schedule

* S&P says given the challenges Chicago has faced in recent years, a status quo budget is notable Source text: (bit.ly/2zzJXQB)