Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS CHICAGO‘S SERIES 2017-2 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS ASSIGNED ‘A’ RATING; OTHER WATER DEBT RATINGS AFFIRMED

* S&P SAYS RATING REFLECTS OPINION OF WATER SYSTEM'S LARGE CUSTOMER BASE THAT EXTENDS WELL BEYOND CHICAGO CITY LIMITS, RATES WE CONSIDER AFFORDABLE