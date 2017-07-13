FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-S&P says Chile long-term foreign currency rating lowered to 'A+' on higher external vulnerabilities
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 9:35 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-S&P says Chile long-term foreign currency rating lowered to 'A+' on higher external vulnerabilities

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) -

* S&P says Chile long-term foreign currency rating lowered to 'a+' on higher external vulnerabilities; outlook is stable

* S&P says lowering long-term foreign currency rating on chile to 'a+' from 'aa-' and long-term local currency rating to 'aa-' from 'aa'

* S&P says outlook on Chile's long-term ratings is stable‍​

* S&P on Chile - downgrade reflects prolonged subdued economic growth

* S&P says outlook is stable, reflecting view that gradual fiscal consolidation, a slow but sustained economic recovery will help stabilize chile's external profile

* S&P on Chile - subdued economic growth has hurt fiscal revenues, contributed to increases in debt burden, and eroded country's macroeconomic profile

* S&P says deterioration in chile's financial profile has moderately increased its vulnerability to external shocks

* S&P -combination of still-low global copper prices and low domestic business confidence continues to constrain private consumption & investment in chile

* S&P - base case is that chile will continue to operate under some form of rules-based fiscal policy, likely incurring modest structural fiscal deficits in coming years Source: (bit.ly/2vi3t0Z )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.