BRIEF-S&P Says Colombia 'BBB-/A-3' Foreign Currency Sovereign Ratings Affirmed After Congressional Elections; Outlook Remains Stable

March 13 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS COLOMBIA ‘BBB-/A-3’ FOREIGN CURRENCY SOVEREIGN RATINGS AFFIRMED AFTER CONGRESSIONAL ELECTIONS; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

* S&P SAYS COLOMBIAN ECONOMY LIKELY TO EXPERIENCE MODEST RECOVERY IN GROWTH IN 2018, ALONG WITH DECREASE IN CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT

* S&P SAYS COLOMBIA'S OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATION POLITICAL INSTITUTIONS, PRO-GROWTH ECONOMIC POLICIES TO CONTRIBUTE TO ECONOMIC STABILITY, GROWTH RECOVERY IN 2-3 YEARS Source text: (bit.ly/2ImsYWa) Further company coverage: [ ]