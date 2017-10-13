FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P says Connecticut outlook to Negative from Stable
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 8 days

BRIEF-S&P says Connecticut outlook to Negative from Stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* S&P says Connecticut outlook to negative from stable on increasing constraints to structural balance‍​

* S&P says has revised outlook to negative from stable on the state of Connecticut’s approximately $19 billion general obligation debt outstanding‍​

* ‍S&P says has affirmed its ‘A+’ rating on Connecticut​’s go debt

* ‍S&P says concerned state aid cuts could diminish connecticut's long-term economic attractiveness if there is disruption to municipal services, property tax rates​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ymPY4y)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.