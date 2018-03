BRIEF-S&P Says Connecticut's Series 2018 A And B General Obligation Bonds Rated 'A+' With A Negative Outlook

March 20 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P SAYS CONNECTICUT’S SERIES 2018 A AND B GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS RATED ‘A+’ WITH A NEGATIVE OUTLOOK; OTHER RATINGS AFFIRMED‍​

* S&P SAYS CONNECTICUT’S BUDGET CONSTRAINTS INCLUDE REVENUE WEAKNESS BECAUSE OF SLOW ECONOMIC GROWTH AND RECENT POPULATION DECLINE ‍​

* S&P SAYS BELIEVE RECENT HIGH PROFILE RELOCATIONS OF BUSINESS HEADQUARTERS OUT OF CONNECTICUT REDUCED POLITICAL WILLINGNESS FOR FURTHER TAX INCREASES‍​

* S&P SAYS CONCERNED THAT POTENTIAL FUTURE STATE AID CUTS TO LOCALITIES COULD ALSO DIMINISH CONNECTICUT'S LONG-TERM ECONOMIC ATTRACTIVENESS Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2FMndUd]