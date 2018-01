Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS CONVERTING ITS ISSUER CREDIT RATINGS ON KINGDOM OF SPAIN AND ITS ISSUE RATINGS ON SPAIN‘S SOVEREIGN DEBT TO “UNSOLICITED”

* S&P SAYS ON FEB. 22, 2018, INTEND TO WITHDRAW ALL OF OUR ISSUE RATINGS ON SPAIN‘S DEBT

* S&P SAYS WILL MAINTAIN ITS RATINGS ON SPAIN ON AN UNSOLICITED BASIS‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2DAZdS1