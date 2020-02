BRIEF-S&P Says Coronavirus Will Deliver Short-Term Blow To Economic Growth In Q1 In China

Feb 18 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL DELIVER A SHORT-TERM BLOW TO ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER IN CHINA

* S&P GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS ASSUMING CORONAVIRUS IS CONTAINED IN MARCH, EXPECT CHINA’S GDP GROWTH RATE TO RECOVER FIRMLY IN Q3, BEFORE REBOUNDING IN 2021

* S&P SAYS EXPECT SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED RESTAURANT FIRMS TO COME UNDER STRESS IN CHINA FROM CORONAVIRUS, AS STORE CLOSURES PILE ON LIQUIDITY PRESSURE

* S&P SAYS BELIEVE THE LONG-TERM OUTLOOK FOR HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE REMAINS POSITIVE IN CHINA

* S&P SAYS STRUCTURED FINANCE SECTOR IS EXPECTED TO SEE A SHORT-TERM IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS

* S&P SAYS CORONAVIRUS HAS HIGHLIGHTED VULNERABILITIES THAT EXIST ACROSS CHINA'S TOURISM SECTOR Source: bit.ly/3bNrWkM