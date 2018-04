April 19 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ‘BB-/B’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

* S&P ON DOMINICAN REPUBLIC SAYS STRUCTURAL REFORM MOMENTUM HAS STALLED, AND EXPECT LIMITED PROGRESS UNDER THE REMAINDER OF THE MEDINA ADMINISTRATION Source text: (bit.ly/2HLURXY)