BRIEF-S&P Says Due To Covid-19 And Swift Onset Of Recession, All Of S&P Global Ratings' Sector Outlooks In U.S. Public Finance Are Now Negative

April 1 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS DUE TO COVID-19 AND SWIFT ONSET OF RECESSION, ALL OF S&P GLOBAL RATINGS’ SECTOR OUTLOOKS IN U.S. PUBLIC FINANCE ARE NOW NEGATIVE

* S&P SAYS AT THE START OF 2020 ALL U.S. SECTOR OUTLOOKS WERE STABLE WITH THE EXCEPTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION, PORTS, AND MASS TRANSIT

* S&P SAYS BY THEMSELVES, WE DO NOT EXPECT U.S. SECTOR OUTLOOK REVISIONS WILL LEAD TO IMMEDIATE NEGATIVE RATING ACTIONS

* S&P SAYS OVERALL, BASELINE RECESSION WILL LIKELY BE ON PAR WITH THE ECONOMIC LOSSES SEEN DURING THE GREAT RECESSION, BUT OVER A MUCH SHORTER TIME