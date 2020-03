BRIEF-S&P Says Ecuador Ratings Lowered To 'CCC-/C'

March 25 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS ECUADOR RATINGS LOWERED TO ‘CCC-/C’ AND PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE ON RISKS TO DEBT SERVICE

* S&P SAYS ECUADOR’S LARGE BUDGETARY FINANCING NEEDS HAVE BEEN EXACERBATED BY PLUNGE IN OIL PRICES & NEGATIVE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* S&P SAYS LOWERING LONG- AND SHORT-TERM SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATINGS ON ECUADOR TO ‘CCC-/C’ FROM ‘B-/B’

* S&P SAYS RATINGS ON ECUADOR CONSTRAINED BY ELEVATED FINANCING NEEDS, EXTERNAL VULNERABILITIES, WEAK INSTITUTIONS, RELATIVELY LOW WEALTH LEVELS Source text: bit.ly/2WHs4x3