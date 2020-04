April 13 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS ECUADOR RATINGS LOWERED TO ‘SD/SD’ ON EXPECTATION OF MISSED INTEREST PAYMENT AND DISTRESSED EXCHANGE

* S&P SAYS THERE IS NO OUTLOOK ON LONG-TERM RATING OF ECUADOR

* S&P SAYS WILL REASSESS FORWARD-LOOKING EVALUATION OF ECUADOR'S CREDITWORTHINESS UPON COMPLETION OF LIKELY UPCOMING COMMERCIAL DEBT EXCHANGE Source text : bit.ly/3enlqCO