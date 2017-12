BRIEF-S&P says El Salvador Outlook Revised To Positive; 'CCC+/C' Ratings Affirmed‍​

Dec 15 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P - EL SALVADOR OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE ON EXPECTATION OF A MIDTERM FINANCING AGREEMENT; ‘CCC+/C’ RATINGS AFFIRMED‍​

* S&P - REVISING OUTLOOK ON EL SALVADOR TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE AND AFFIRMING OUR ‘CCC+/C’ SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATINGS‍​

* S&P - IN EL SALVADOR FAILURE TO PROMOTE PRIVATE INVESTMENTS WILL LIKELY IMPEDE ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THE COMING YEARS.‍​

* S&P-REACHING AGREEMENT IN EL SALVADOR‘S CONGRESS WOULD RESOLVE DOUBTS ABOUT GOVERNMENT‘S ABILITY TO REFINANCE FUTURE AMORTIZATIONS ON EXTERNAL DEBT

* S&P ON EL SALVADOR- POSITIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS ONGOING NEGOTIATIONS ARE LIKELY TO RESULT IN FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR 2018 AND 2019​

* S&P - AGREEMENT WITH IMF TO ENHANCE EL SAVADOR‘S PUBLIC FINANCES IS LESS LIKELY BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT HAS ALREADY RULED OUT TAX INCREASES

* S&P - EL SALVADOR‘S CAD IN 2017 IS LIKELY TO DECLINE TO AROUND 1% OF GDP FROM OVER 2% IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR‍​

* S&P - IN EL SALVADOR GDP GROWTH IS LIKELY TO REMAIN AROUND 2.2% IN 2017-2019 Source text : bit.ly/2j7yBfn