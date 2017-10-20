FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Ethiopia's 'B/B' sovereign ratings affirmed
#Market News
October 20, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-S&P says Ethiopia's 'B/B' sovereign ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Ethiopia ‘B/B’ sovereign ratings affirmed; outlook stable‍​

* S&P says stable outlook reflects expectation that economic growth will remain robust in Ethiopia supported by large-scale public investments, among others

* S&P says expect current account deficits, related public-sector debt will not increase materially beyond expectations over next 12 months

* S&P says "ratings on Ethiopia are supported by the country's moderate debt position and stronger growth prospects than peers‍​" Source text: bit.ly/2hTjbL2

