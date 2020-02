Feb 11 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS EUROPEAN AIRPORTS ARE UNLIKELY COME TO A STANDSTILL FROM CORONAVIRUS, UNLESS IT SPREADS FURTHER

* S&P, ON EUROPEAN AIRPORTS, SAYS EXACT NATURE OF CORONAVIRUS EFFECT WILL LARGELY DEPEND ON DURATION & THE FLIGHTS AIRLINES DECIDE TO SUSPEND

* S&P SAYS TEMPORARY SUSPENSIONS OF FLIGHTS FROM EUROPEAN AIRPORTS TO CHINA, POTENTIALLY ASIA-PACIFIC LIKELY TO REDUCE PASSENGER NUMBERS SLIGHTLY IN 2020