April 27 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY ‘AA/A-1+’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK BASED ON EXPECTATION THAT LONG-TERM RATINGS ON EFSF’S LARGEST GUARANTORS WILL REMAIN AT ‘AA’ OR ABOVE OVER NEXT TWO YEARS