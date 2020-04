April 3 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS FRANCE ‘AA/A-1+’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS EXPECT FRENCH ECONOMY TO CONTRACT BY ABOUT 1.7% IN 2020 DUE TO ADVERSE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* S&P SAYS EXPECTED RECESSION WILL WIDEN THE FRANCE’S BUDGET DEFICIT TO 4.3% OF GDP IN 2020

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK ON FRANCE REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT GOVERNMENT'S MEASURES HAVE IMPROVED ECONOMY'S CAPACITY TO FACE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC