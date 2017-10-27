FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Germany 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable‍​
October 27, 2017 / 8:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-S&P says Germany 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P says Germany ‘AAA/A-1+’ ratings affirmed; outlook stable‍​

* S&P says expect the German economy to be unaffected by protracted coalition talks, while fiscal and external buffers accumulate​

* ‍S&P says are affirming ‘AAA’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term sovereign credit ratings on Germany​

* ‍S&P says outlook reflects over next 2 years Germany’s public finances, strong external balance sheet will continue to withstand financial, economic shocks

* ‍S&P says ratings on Germany reflect high wealth levels supported by strong current account, fiscal surpluses, credible monetary policy conducted by ECB​ Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2yRPW3a]

