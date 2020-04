BRIEF-S&P Says Germany 'Aaa/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed Outlook Stable

April 3 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS GERMANY ‘AAA/A-1+’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS GERMANY’S STRONG EXTERNAL AND FISCAL BUFFERS

* S&P SAYS USAGE OF AVAILABLE FISCAL HEADROOM WILL LIKELY HELP PREVENT LONGER-LASTING DAMAGE TO GERMAN ECONOMY FROM COVID-19

* S&P SAYS GERMANY’S PUBLIC FINANCES ARE WELL-POSITIONED TO FACILITATE A STRONG POLICY RESPONSE TO THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* S&P SAYS DUE TO THE SPREAD OF COVID-19, NOW ANTICIPATE THAT GERMANY'S REAL GDP WILL DECLINE BY 1.9% IN 2020