May 4 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P SAYS GOVERNMENT OF GEORGIA ‘BB-/B’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS AFFIRMED ‘BB-/B’ LONG- AND SHORT-TERM FOREIGN AND LOCAL CURRENCY SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATINGS ON THE GOVERNMENT OF GEORGIA

* S&P SAYS EXPECT GEORGIA’S GROWTH WILL REMAIN STRONG & ITS IMF PROGRAM SHOULD MITIGATE BALANCE-OF-PAYMENTS RISKS AND ACT AS A FISCAL POLICY ANCHOR Further company coverage: [S&P]