April 24 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS GREECE OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE ON ADVERSE EFFECTS OF COVID-19; ‘BB-/B’ RATINGS AFFIRMED

* S&P SAYS EXPECT GREECE’S ECONOMY TO CONTRACT BY ABOUT 9% IN 2020, DUE TO ADVERSE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BEFORE REBOUNDING IN 2021

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS VIEW THAT GREECE'S FISCAL POLICY BUFFERS OFFSET RISKS TO CREDITWORTHINESS EMANATING FROM COVID-19'S IMPLICATIONS Source text: [bit.ly/2W00p8R] (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)