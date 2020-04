BRIEF-S&P Says Guam Debt Rating Outlook Revised To Negative On Declining Tourism, Pandemic-Related Challenges

April 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS GUAM DEBT RATING OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE ON DECLINING TOURISM, PANDEMIC-RELATED CHALLENGES

* S&P SAYS AFFIRMED ITS ‘BB-‘ RATING ON GUAM’S GO BONDS OUTSTANDING AND ITS ‘B+’ RATING ON GUAM’S APPROPRIATION-BACKED COPS

* S&P SAYS REVISED ITS OUTLOOK ON THE GOVERNMENT OF GUAM TO NEGATIVE FROM STABL

* S&P SAYS IN ITS VIEW, HEALTH AND SAFETY ASPECT OF BAR AND RESTAURANT CLOSURE DECISIONS, IN NEAR TERM, WILL MATERIALLY AFFECT GUAM'S ECONOMY Source text: (bit.ly/3aRPCUb)