Sept 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Hartford, CT GO debt rating lowered four notches to ‘B-’ on potential payment interruption concerns; still watch neg‍​

* S&P- Downgrade reflects opinion that Hartford has capacity to pay obligations, but due to local environment, city vulnerable to payment interruptions Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2jtrUaK]