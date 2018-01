Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS HAWAII 2018 FT, FU GO BONDS ASSIGNED ‘AA+’ RATINGS; OTHER RATINGS AFFIRMED

* S&P SAYS ASSIGNED ITS ‘AA+’ LONG-TERM RATING TO HAWAII‘S $775 MILLION SERIES 2018 FT GO BONDS AND $50 MILLION SERIES 2018 FU TAXABLE GO BONDS

* S&P SAYS AFFIRMED ITS 'AA+' LONG-TERM RATING AND UNDERLYING RATING ON HAWAII'S OUTSTANDING GO BONDS Source text : (bit.ly/2CH2ejo)