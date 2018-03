March 20 (Reuters) -

* S&P - HONG KONG ‘AA+/A-1+’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P - STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATIONS THAT HONG KONG WILL MAINTAIN STRONG CREDIT METRICS AS WELL AS OUTLOOK ON THE SAR’S CENTRAL GOVERNMENT, CHINA

* S&P - RATINGS ON HONG KONG COULD STRENGTHEN IF CHINA'S CREDITWORTHINESS IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2DGW4fg