BRIEF-S&P says India's planned capital boosts for public sector banks will help tackle balance-sheet problems

Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* S&P says India’s planned capital boosts for public sector banks will help tackle balance-sheet problems

* S&P says Indian government’s recapitalization plan for public banks will have positive implications

* S&P says Indian government’s proposed capital infusions step will help to address banks’ bloated balance sheets, which are partly constraining economy‍​

* S&P says "believe the government's efforts should enable banks to take necessary 'haircuts' on their corporate nonperforming assets"