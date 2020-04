BRIEF-S&P Says Indonesia Outlook Revised To Negative; 'BBB/A-2' Ratings Affirmed

April 17 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS INDONESIA OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE AS COVID-19 HITS FISCAL, EXTERNAL METRICS; ‘BBB/A-2’ RATINGS AFFIRMED

* INDONESIA’S EXTERNAL POSITION HAS WEAKENED FOLLOWING CONSIDERABLE DEPRECIATION OF RUPIAH

* INDONESIA’S REVISED OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE REFLECTS ADDITIONAL DOWNSIDE RISK TO GOVERNMENT’S FISCAL, EXTERNAL METRICS

* INDONESIAN GOVERNMENT'S DEBT BURDEN TO BE 'MATERIALLY HIGHER' OVER NEXT FEW YEARS OWING TO STRONG COUNTER-CYCLICAL FISCAL MEASURE Source: bit.ly/2XHvEb2