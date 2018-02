BRIEF-S&P Says Iraq Ratings Affirmed At 'B-/B' Outlook Stable

Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS IRAQ RATINGS AFFIRMED AT ‘B-/B’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* ‍S&P SAYS AFFIRMING ‘B-/B’ LONG- AND SHORT-TERM FOREIGN AND LOCAL CURRENCY SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATINGS ON IRAQ​

* S&P, ON IRAQ, SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT FISCAL DEFICITS WILL BE MODEST OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

* S&P, ON IRAQ, SAYS EXPECTS ECONOMIC GROWTH PROSPECTS TO BE SUBDUED OWING TO DOMESTIC POLITICAL TENSIONS, OPEC QUOTAS & CONSTRAINTS ON GOVERNMENT. SPENDING

* ‍S&P SAYS RATINGS ON IRAQ ARE CONSTRAINED BY EARLY STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT OF POLITICAL INSTITUTIONS, DOMESTIC POLITICAL TENSIONS

* S&P SAYS IN LINE WITH 2017-2018 PRODUCTION CUTS, EXPECT IRAQ‘S REAL GDP TO GROW BY 1.9PCT IN 2018, BEFORE RISING TO 2.5PCT IN 2019 AS OIL PRODUCTION RECOVERS Source text for Eikon: