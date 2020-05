BRIEF-S&P Says Ireland's 'Aa-/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed With Outlook Stable

May 29 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS IRELAND ‘AA-/A-1+’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P - IRELAND’S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS VIEW THAT IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL BE CONTAINED WITHOUT LASTING & STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO CREDIT METRICS

* S&P SAYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL DRIVE A SHARP RECESSION IN IRELAND IN 2020

* S&P - BELIEVE IRELAND’S HUMAN & PHYSICAL CAPITAL, FLEXIBLE LABOR & PRODUCT MARKET REGULATIONS, EU MEMBERSHIP POSITION ECONOMY WELL FOR RECOVERY IN 2021-2022

* S&P SAYS IT EXPECTS IRELAND’S SMALL AND OPEN ECONOMY WILL CONTRACT BY MORE THAN 10% IN 2020

* S&P SAYS IT EXPECTS IRELAND'S REAL GDP TO CONTRACT BY MORE THAN 10% IN 2020 DUE TO ADVERSE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text: (bit.ly/2XewE5X) Further company coverage: [ ]