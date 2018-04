April 27 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS ITALY’S RATINGS AFFIRMED AT ‘BBB/A-2’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS UNCERTAINTY REGARDING NEXT GOVERNMENT’S ECONOMIC & BUDGETARY POLICIES FOLLOWING RECENT GENERAL ELECTIONS COULD WEIGH ON ITALY’S ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

* S&P SAYS RISING PRIVATE SECTOR INVESTMENT AND EMPLOYMENT ARE DRIVING ITALY’S ECONOMIC RECOVERY

* S&P SAYS BELIEVE RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED STRUCTURAL REFORMS, INCLUDING TO EDUCATION SYSTEM, LABOR MARKET, BANKING SECTOR ARE HELPING ITALY’S GROWTH PROSPECTS