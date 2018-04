BRIEF-S&P Says Japan Outlook Revised To Positive from Stable

April 13 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS JAPAN OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE AS STRONGER ECONOMY SETS THE STAGE FOR FISCAL IMPROVEMENT; ‘A+/A-1’ RATINGS AFFIRMED

* S&P ON JAPAN SAYS POSITIVE OUTLOOK ON THE LONG-TERM RATING REFLECTS JAPAN’S HEALTHIER GROWTH PROSPECTS IN BOTH REAL AND NOMINAL TERMS

* S&P SAYS AFFIRMED ‘A+’ LONG-TERM AND ‘A-1’ SHORT-TERM FOREIGN AND LOCAL CURRENCY UNSOLICITED SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATINGS ON JAPAN

* S&P SAYS RATINGS ON JAPAN REFLECT COUNTRY’S FORMIDABLE EXTERNAL POSITION, DIVERSIFIED ECONOMY, POLITICAL STABILITY, STABLE FINANCIAL SYSTEM

* S&P SAYS WHILE JAPAN'S EXTERNAL BALANCE SHEET IS STRONG, GOVERNMENT FINANCES ARE VERY WEAK AND ARE A SIGNIFICANT CONSTRAINT ON ITS CREDITWORTHINESS Source: bit.ly/2IQFAnV