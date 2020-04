April 3 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS JAPAN RATINGS AFFIRMED AT ‘A+/A-1’; OUTLOOK REMAINS POSITIVE

* S&P - COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS SET BACK JAPAN'S FISCAL STABILIZATION PROCESS BUT EXPECT THAT TO GET BACK ON TRACK IN NEXT 1 TO 2 YRS AS ECONOMY RECOVERS Source text: bit.ly/344n5IA